Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

