Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAE opened at €75.28 ($80.95) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.11. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a twelve month high of €105.25 ($113.17).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

