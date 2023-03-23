B. Riley Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $23.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.
In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,366.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $38,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,797,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,907,366.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,989 shares of company stock worth $5,880,094 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
