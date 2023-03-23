B. Riley Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $23.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,366.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $38,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,797,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,907,366.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,989 shares of company stock worth $5,880,094 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

