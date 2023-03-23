Avalanche Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.71 billion and approximately $228.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $17.54 or 0.00062265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018445 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,770,030 coins and its circulating supply is 325,707,310 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.