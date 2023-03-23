Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Up 4.9%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 80,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 235,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of analysts have commented on ATAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

