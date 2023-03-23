Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. 4,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $90.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ascent Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.