Arnon Rosenthal Sells 15,186 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $485.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 84.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

