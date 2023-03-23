Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 677,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Arena Minerals Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55.

About Arena Minerals

(Get Rating)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.