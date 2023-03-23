Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.69

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 554653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

