Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $146,734.49 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 300 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $7,068.00.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %

RCUS opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.