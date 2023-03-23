Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $169,201.55

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $169,201.55 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

