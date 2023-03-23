API3 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.18 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00005928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $100.18 million and $14.46 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

