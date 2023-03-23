Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $42.69

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,971 shares of company stock worth $3,317,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

