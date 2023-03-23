Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT at $68.44

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

