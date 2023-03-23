Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO Sells $1,036,425.00 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,036,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509 shares in the company, valued at $48,122.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.63.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

