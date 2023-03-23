American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.61

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 3713293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in American International Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.