Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.06. Altria Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 15,527,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

