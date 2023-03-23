Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %
AAU traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 105,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,692. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.