Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NIKE Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

