Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $65,525.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

