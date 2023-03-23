AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,149 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.77. 437,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84. The stock has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.