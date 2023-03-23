ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Up 5.7%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 399,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 541,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen cut their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

