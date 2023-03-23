Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) versus Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Critical Review

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aclarion and Burning Rock Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Aclarion currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.79%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

This table compares Aclarion and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46% Burning Rock Biotech -177.59% -64.34% -50.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Burning Rock Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 107.14 -$7.61 million N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech $79.69 million 3.89 -$125.02 million ($1.45) -2.03

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, the company has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. It has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

