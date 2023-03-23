Ace Cash Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.69 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

