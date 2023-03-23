Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Cap Hits $53.93 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and $4.26 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.

Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.

Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.

Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

Aavegotchi Token Trading

