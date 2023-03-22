Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,865. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.35.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

