Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

ZTS traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.