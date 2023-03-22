Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 842,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 965,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,686. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

