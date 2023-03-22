Zhang Financial LLC Sells 16,792 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. 1,140,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,388. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

