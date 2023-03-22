Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 96 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.34. 276,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,440. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.