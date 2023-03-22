Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 508 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of KLA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

