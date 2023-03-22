Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 49,911 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $130,771,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,595,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,086,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,349,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock remained flat at $32.83 on Wednesday. 54,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,849. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

