Zhang Financial LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. 582,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

