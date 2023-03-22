Zhang Financial LLC Has $15.66 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Performance

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.97. 182,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

