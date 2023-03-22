Zhang Financial LLC Buys 43,743 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 296.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFAE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.10.

