ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $518,958.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $518,958.00 and $74.70 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00126304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00059053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001878 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

