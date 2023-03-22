Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($29.03) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.