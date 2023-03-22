Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE DAO opened at $7.84 on Monday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

