Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Youdao Price Performance
NYSE DAO opened at $7.84 on Monday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
