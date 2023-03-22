XSGD (XSGD) One Day Volume Hits $1.34 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. XSGD has a market cap of $58.01 million and $1.34 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00359505 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,377.54 or 0.26130103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010206 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,691,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.