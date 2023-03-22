XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 2,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. XOMA has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $26.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,884,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.