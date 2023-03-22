Wojak Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $109.59 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $109.59 million and $4,751.47 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00358935 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.13 or 0.26088654 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

