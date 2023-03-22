Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 2062792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Wipro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wipro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Further Reading

