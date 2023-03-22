Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WITGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 2062792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Wipro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wipro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Further Reading

