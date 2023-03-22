Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,949 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COST. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $494.92. The company had a trading volume of 297,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

