Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 52,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 35,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($43.04) to GBX 3,750 ($46.05) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.74) to GBX 4,100 ($50.35) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 3,500 ($42.98) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.26) to GBX 3,150 ($38.68) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.05) in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Whitbread Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

