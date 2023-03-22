Whelan Financial Invests $1.37 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after acquiring an additional 321,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after buying an additional 192,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after buying an additional 81,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,923. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.