Whelan Financial Buys Shares of 2,017 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Whelan Financial purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,100. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,851,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,292,551. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $525.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

