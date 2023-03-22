Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

LON WPM opened at GBX 3,700 ($45.44) on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,540 ($31.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 23.44. The stock has a market cap of £16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,437.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,541.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,223.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

