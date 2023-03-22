Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

WY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.