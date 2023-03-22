Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %
WY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.