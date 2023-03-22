WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $3.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. WeWork traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 476,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,124,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WeWork by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WeWork by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WeWork by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.