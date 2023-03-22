Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 2,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 48,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$91.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

